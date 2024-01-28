Privium Fund Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Under Armour by 527.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 137,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 115,784 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Under Armour by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,497,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.68. 4,893,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,308. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

