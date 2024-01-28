Privium Fund Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,693,000 after purchasing an additional 663,882 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 317,322 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 125.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 288,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. 313,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

