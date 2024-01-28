Privium Fund Management B.V. Trims Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Privium Fund Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,894 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTLB. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 86.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,434,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $7,831,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,136,877 shares of company stock valued at $131,743,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.50. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $71.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

