Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.38

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.38 and traded as high as $21.82. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 6,297 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.