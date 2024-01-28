Pro Reit (PRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 15th

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$24.05 million for the quarter.

