Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $200.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.42. 2,354,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.03.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 109.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

