Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $207.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $188.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Progressive stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.37. Progressive has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.03.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.9% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

