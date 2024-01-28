Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $134.13 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $7.35 or 0.00017337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $134.13 million and approximately $19.70 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00017303 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00018485 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,407.59 or 1.00032490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011261 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000977 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00202316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.42770868 USD and is up 10.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $16,528,718.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

