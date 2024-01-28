ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

PRQR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.72.

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

PRQR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. 103,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,780. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $168.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 831.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. Equities analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 268,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,482 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

