ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Up 16.3% in January

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,530,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 35,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,311,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,191,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,057,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $57.90.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 114,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $5,141,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

