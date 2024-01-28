ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Short Interest Up 16.3% in January

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,530,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 35,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,311,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,191,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,057,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $57.90.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
