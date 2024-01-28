Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $70.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

PB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.27.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.75. The stock had a trading volume of 594,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,850. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.45%.

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,826,000 after purchasing an additional 917,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,682,000 after purchasing an additional 290,029 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,106,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,879,000 after purchasing an additional 352,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,907,000 after purchasing an additional 433,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

