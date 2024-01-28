Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Get Prothena alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prothena

Prothena Price Performance

Prothena stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.63. 420,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,090. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.29. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 51.92%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,950. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Prothena by 99.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.