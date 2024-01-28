Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,199. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

