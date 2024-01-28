PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Position Trimmed by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT trimmed its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. PVH comprises approximately 3.1% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in PVH were worth $79,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PVH by 943.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,733 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PVH by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 506,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $32,359,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,439,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $20,584,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.73.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,440 shares of company stock worth $5,198,462. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $123.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $124.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.16 and a 200-day moving average of $91.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.63%. PVH’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.77%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

