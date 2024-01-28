Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for SLM Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SLM in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SLM by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

