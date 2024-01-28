Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cathay General Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CATY. StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 267,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,119,000 after buying an additional 749,370 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,880,000 after buying an additional 153,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,505,000 after buying an additional 75,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

