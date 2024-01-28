Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Issued By Zacks Research

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Terex in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Terex’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terex

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of Terex stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Terex has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Sachs bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $337,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Sachs bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $337,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie A. Beck purchased 1,100 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,033.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,274 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,595,000 after acquiring an additional 205,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Terex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.