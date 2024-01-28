Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Cut by Analyst

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVBF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CVBF opened at $17.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.48.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 212,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,358,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 469,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,440,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 20.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CVB Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 63.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CVB Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

