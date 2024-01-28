Q3 2026 Earnings Forecast for Workday, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Workday in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Workday Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $288.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,202.63, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.36. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $173.29 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Workday by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 393,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after purchasing an additional 206,375 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

