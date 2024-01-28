Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Issued By William Blair

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.79 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GMAB. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.