Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $7.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.02. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $28.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q1 2025 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $34.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $778.05.

LRCX opened at $839.04 on Friday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $900.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $756.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $687.44. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,125.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,984,000 after purchasing an additional 314,224 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Lam Research by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

