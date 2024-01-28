QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QCRH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QCR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.58. 74,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,516. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.96. QCR has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $81.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. QCR had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Equities research analysts expect that QCR will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 83.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,912,000 after buying an additional 685,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in QCR by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 134,236 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 44.7% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 81,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,501,000 after acquiring an additional 64,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of QCR by 24.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 63,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

