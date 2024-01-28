QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,463 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.3% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $150.72 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.53. The company has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

