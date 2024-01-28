Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and $2.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00017443 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00020177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,117.67 or 1.00010095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011271 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00204481 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1,728.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000579 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.