Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.50 to C$41.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$40.03.

Shares of QBR.B stock traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$33.12. 273,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,072. The firm has a market cap of C$5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$27.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.78.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

