Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $52.67 million and approximately $11.87 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002657 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00023711 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000231 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.