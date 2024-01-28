Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Price Target Raised to GBX 38 at Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 37 ($0.47) to GBX 38 ($0.48) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Friday, September 29th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
