Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Price Target Raised to GBX 38 at Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 37 ($0.47) to GBX 38 ($0.48) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

LON:RBW opened at GBX 13.13 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of £82.73 million, a PE ratio of -656.25 and a beta of 1.39. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 1-year low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

