Raymond James Boosts CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $103.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,021. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

