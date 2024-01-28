Raymond James Cuts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $43.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of APA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.28.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 3.31. APA has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in APA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 3.8% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,450,000 after purchasing an additional 167,934 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

