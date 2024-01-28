Raymond James Cuts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $68.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OXY. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $767,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,052 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

