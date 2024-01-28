Raymond James Downgrades Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to Outperform

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

COLB traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 3,893,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,822. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

