Raymond James Increases Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $12.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.
Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,828.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,828.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $76,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,832,955 shares in the company, valued at $189,475,446.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,742,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
