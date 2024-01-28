Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given New $115.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $116.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.63.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE RJF traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.22. 2,084,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,532. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040 over the last ninety days. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,829,000 after purchasing an additional 117,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after purchasing an additional 772,492 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

