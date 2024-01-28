Raymond James Weighs in on Profound Medical Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Profound Medical in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Profound Medical from $14.25 to $12.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

PROF opened at $9.06 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $221.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 7.88.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 452.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 622,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 71,845 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 401,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 8.2% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

