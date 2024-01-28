RBB Bancorp (RBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on February 9th

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 24.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

In related news, Director Lee Joyce Wong purchased 5,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.82 per share, with a total value of $94,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,477.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $26,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lee Joyce Wong bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,036 shares in the company, valued at $753,477.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,912 shares of company stock valued at $227,630. Corporate insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 10,322.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RBB. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.