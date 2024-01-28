Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Trading Up 8.1%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 194,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 445,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REAX shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $465.99 million, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.11 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 99.47%. Equities research analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 58.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

