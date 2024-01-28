Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 1,467,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,768,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Specifically, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $46,823.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,416,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,083,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $196,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $46,823.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,416,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,083,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,598 in the last 90 days. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.63.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,081 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,724 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $5,790,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

