Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Macquarie raised Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after buying an additional 250,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 34.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $54.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $54.79.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 159.42% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 28.65%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

