Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY)

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.
