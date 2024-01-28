Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage on Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STLA. Barclays initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $23.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares during the period. Bank of Italy boosted its position in Stellantis by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 36,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,518,000 after buying an additional 1,502,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $451,611,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,485,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,725,000 after purchasing an additional 952,342 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

