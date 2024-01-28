Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $32.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.75.
RNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $33.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
