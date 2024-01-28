Research Analysts Set Expectations for BioNTech SE’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioNTech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.74. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.17) EPS.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.46.

BNTX opened at $94.80 on Friday. BioNTech has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $147.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after purchasing an additional 90,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,387,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

