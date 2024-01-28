Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 36,535 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.35% of Murphy Oil worth $24,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,945 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,711,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 871,738 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,445,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,647,000 after purchasing an additional 866,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,253,000 after purchasing an additional 820,403 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,302. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

