Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.63% of Commvault Systems worth $18,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,107,000 after purchasing an additional 478,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,834,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,402,000 after acquiring an additional 64,372 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,742 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,550,000 after acquiring an additional 42,809 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $91,598.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,610.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $294,278.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,377 shares in the company, valued at $31,229,141.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $91,598.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,610.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock worth $1,401,371 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $79.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $81.27.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.47 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

