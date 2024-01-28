Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys Shares of 335,104 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 335,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,980,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.05% of Airbnb as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Airbnb by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,735,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Airbnb by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 77,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.62. 11,342,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,335. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.42 and its 200-day moving average is $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,225,700 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.