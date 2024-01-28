Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.14% of Watsco worth $19,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,577,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $383.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.61 and a twelve month high of $433.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

