Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,814 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $70,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

HON stock opened at $201.80 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.90. The company has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

