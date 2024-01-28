Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Jabil worth $20,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Jabil by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,791,000 after purchasing an additional 267,049 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $123.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.93. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,058 shares of company stock worth $10,018,913 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

