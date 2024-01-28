Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,686 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $24,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 98.1% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,375. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

