Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $122.07 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Prologis worth $122,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of PLD stock opened at $126.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.53. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.
Insider Activity at Prologis
In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
